South Street Advisors LLC Buys Quanta Services Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sells Altra Industrial Motion Corp, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Chevron Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company South Street Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Quanta Services Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Duke Energy Corp, sells Altra Industrial Motion Corp, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Street Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, South Street Advisors LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $571 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of South Street Advisors LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 115,889 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,255 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  3. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 88,850 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  4. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 185,944 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,410 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $280.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

South Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 149.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.025400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 116,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

South Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $89.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 112,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

South Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 266,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)

South Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $46.85 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $54.89.



