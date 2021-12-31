South Street Advisors LLC Buys Quanta Services Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sells Altra Industrial Motion Corp, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: CL, DUK, ROK, CG,

CL, DUK, ROK, CG, Added Positions: PWR, ONTO, HWM, LOW, RRX, STZ, GXO, JPM,

PWR, ONTO, HWM, LOW, RRX, STZ, GXO, JPM, Reduced Positions: NVDA, MTZ, QCOM, DAR, LMT, MDC, CVX, PYPL, ABBV, MGP, BMY, JNJ,

NVDA, MTZ, QCOM, DAR, LMT, MDC, CVX, PYPL, ABBV, MGP, BMY, JNJ, Sold Out: AIMC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Quanta Services Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Duke Energy Corp, sells Altra Industrial Motion Corp, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Street Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, South Street Advisors LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $571 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 115,889 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,255 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 88,850 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 185,944 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,410 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $280.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 149.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.025400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 116,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $89.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 112,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 266,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

South Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $46.85 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $54.89.