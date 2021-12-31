Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Baidu Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: JCI, ACWI, ZBH, DD, NKE, GRAB, VGT, VHT,

Geneva 73, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Amedisys Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Baidu Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pictet North America Advisors SA. As of 2021Q4, Pictet North America Advisors SA owns 128 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Burford Capital Ltd (BUR) - 7,647,727 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 196,119 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,976 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 553,906 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 134,046 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $415.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $246.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 2366.22%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $112.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 122,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $133.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88.

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.