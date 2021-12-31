Ruffer LLP Buys Kinross Gold Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Avis Budget Group Inc, Iamgold Corp

New Purchases: HTZ, VSCO, OVV, MRO, LUV, BCO, AUY, V, BP, GORO, DVA, NGD, DNOW, APA, NXPI, APTV,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kinross Gold Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, ConocoPhillips, Victoria's Secret, sells Centene Corp, Avis Budget Group Inc, Iamgold Corp, BRF SA, Telefonica Brasil SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruffer LLP. As of 2021Q4, Ruffer LLP owns 101 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,860,453 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 59,308,657 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.29% Ambev SA (ABEV) - 117,286,661 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 4,937,545 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.03% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 5,625,487 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.54%

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 8,414,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,338,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,356,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.460100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,153,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 738,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in The Brink's Co. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 280,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 59,308,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 286.15%. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 7,339,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 970.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,171,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 4,937,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 5,625,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 93.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,307,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $42.56 and $67, with an estimated average price of $51.56.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.63.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.