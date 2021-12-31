Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ruffer LLP Buys Kinross Gold Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Avis Budget Group Inc, Iamgold Corp

London, X0, based Investment company Ruffer LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Kinross Gold Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, ConocoPhillips, Victoria's Secret, sells Centene Corp, Avis Budget Group Inc, Iamgold Corp, BRF SA, Telefonica Brasil SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruffer LLP. As of 2021Q4, Ruffer LLP owns 101 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ruffer LLP
  1. Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,860,453 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  2. Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 59,308,657 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.29%
  3. Ambev SA (ABEV) - 117,286,661 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 4,937,545 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.03%
  5. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 5,625,487 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.54%
New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 8,414,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,338,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,356,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.460100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,153,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 738,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Brink's Co (BCO)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in The Brink's Co. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 280,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 59,308,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 286.15%. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 7,339,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 970.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,171,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 4,937,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 5,625,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 93.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,307,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.

Sold Out: Viasat Inc (VSAT)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $42.56 and $67, with an estimated average price of $51.56.

Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24.

Sold Out: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.63.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.



