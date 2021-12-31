Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Vanguard Energy ETF

- New Purchases: NEE, HD, INTC, NSC, DUK, KO,
- Added Positions: VO, VGT, SHM, VOX, VHT, VFH, BIV, VWOB, VCR, JNK, HYD, VXUS, FCAP, VIS, IVV, BSV, AAPL, ANTM, VNQ, BLV, USB, QQQ, WMT, VZ, CMCSA, F,
- Reduced Positions: VB, VWO, VDE, PZA, PDBC, VAW, EFA, T, PFE, LIN, PG, UPS, LOW, ADI, ACN, CB, PEP, WEC, PAYX, CVX, ABT, VTI,
- Sold Out: DBC, AXP,
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 111,047 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.83%
- Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 653,750 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 34,444 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.50%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 287,444 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 52,423 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.6%
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $358.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 584 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $271.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.840700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 111,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 83,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Capital Inc (FCAP)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in First Capital Inc by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $39.6 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $40.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $446.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.
