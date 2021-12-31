Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Vanguard Energy ETF

New Purchases: NEE, HD, INTC, NSC, DUK, KO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, NextEra Energy Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Intel Corp, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Vanguard Energy ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 111,047 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.83% Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 653,750 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 34,444 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.50% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 287,444 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 52,423 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.6%

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $358.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $271.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.840700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 111,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 83,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in First Capital Inc by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $39.6 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $40.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $446.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.