Tiff Advisory Services Inc Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Peloton Interactive Inc

- New Purchases: TMO, UBER, GOOG,
- Added Positions: NLSN, AAL,
- Reduced Positions: XLB, SE, XLRE, EBAY, TDG,
- Sold Out: V, EQC, PTON,
These are the top 5 holdings of TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,853,057 shares, 38.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 179,205 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio.
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 27,731 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 259,005 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 26,081 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio.
Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $592.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 20,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 278,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2865.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.
