Tiff Advisory Services Inc Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: TMO, UBER, GOOG,

TMO, UBER, GOOG, Added Positions: NLSN, AAL,

NLSN, AAL, Reduced Positions: XLB, SE, XLRE, EBAY, TDG,

XLB, SE, XLRE, EBAY, TDG, Sold Out: V, EQC, PTON,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Alphabet Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, sells Visa Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Peloton Interactive Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q4, Tiff Advisory Services Inc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,853,057 shares, 38.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 179,205 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 27,731 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 259,005 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 26,081 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $592.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 20,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 278,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2865.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.