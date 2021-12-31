First Long Island Investors, LLC Buys Sony Group Corp, NVIDIA Corp, McDonald's Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Match Group Inc, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: SONY, APH, CME, ICE, STX, VRTX, IQV, IYG,

Jericho, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sony Group Corp, NVIDIA Corp, McDonald's Corp, Amphenol Corp, CME Group Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Match Group Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Long Island Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, First Long Island Investors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 210,046 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 130,903 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 223,629 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 381,249 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 198,997 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%

First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 77,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $246.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $129.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 85,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 29.88%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $260.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

First Long Island Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.