First Long Island Investors, LLC Buys Sony Group Corp, NVIDIA Corp, McDonald's Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Match Group Inc, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: SONY, APH, CME, ICE, STX, VRTX, IQV, IYG,
- Added Positions: NVDA, AMT, MCD, CMCSA, PM, ABBV, PEP, PYPL, MA, SCHW, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, ADP, FB, SBUX, MSFT, INTU, GOOG, AAPL, LOW, ZTS, HD, TD, LHX, TMO, UNP,
- Sold Out: LMT, MTCH,
For the details of First Long Island Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+long+island+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Long Island Investors, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 210,046 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 130,903 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 223,629 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 381,249 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 198,997 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 77,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $246.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 889 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $129.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 85,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 29.88%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $260.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
First Long Island Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
First Long Island Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.
