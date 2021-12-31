Abbrea Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Fairfax Financial Holdings

New Purchases: LAND, GSEW, SCHZ, FPI, AMAT, CMG, NOC, BK, CCI, EQIX, F, NVO, RBLX, ROK, SNOW, WCN,

LAND, GSEW, SCHZ, FPI, AMAT, CMG, NOC, BK, CCI, EQIX, F, NVO, RBLX, ROK, SNOW, WCN, Added Positions: VCSH, JMST, STPZ, VYM, VTIP, VO, SPY, AMT, DLR, SCHF, WELL, AMZN, VOO, QQQ, GLD, VEA, IWM, PEP, UNH, GOOGL, CVX, OEF, IJR, JNJ, PG, RWR, BKNG, COST, DHR, FB, RSP, IJH, IWR, SCHE, SO, TMO, VNQ, ABT, AMD, ASML, BAC, AVGO, XLI, JPM, MMC, MCD, NFLX, NVDA, XLRE, SHOP, SDY, XLK, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, GOOG, AXP, BLK, CARR, CHTR, CSCO, KO, COP, CVS, ECL, LLY, XLE, EL, ITW, IVV, EEM, DVY, LIN, LOW, XLB, MDLZ, MCO, MS, PM, QCOM, RTX, CRM, SPG, SYK, TGT, TXN, USB, UPS, XLU, WM, WFC, MO, SCHW, CI, CME, ENPH, EXC, FRC, GM, XLV, PBW, USMV, TIP, NSRGY, RHHBY, NOW, DIA, SQ, SBUX, STT, VB, WDAY, YUM,

VCSH, JMST, STPZ, VYM, VTIP, VO, SPY, AMT, DLR, SCHF, WELL, AMZN, VOO, QQQ, GLD, VEA, IWM, PEP, UNH, GOOGL, CVX, OEF, IJR, JNJ, PG, RWR, BKNG, COST, DHR, FB, RSP, IJH, IWR, SCHE, SO, TMO, VNQ, ABT, AMD, ASML, BAC, AVGO, XLI, JPM, MMC, MCD, NFLX, NVDA, XLRE, SHOP, SDY, XLK, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, GOOG, AXP, BLK, CARR, CHTR, CSCO, KO, COP, CVS, ECL, LLY, XLE, EL, ITW, IVV, EEM, DVY, LIN, LOW, XLB, MDLZ, MCO, MS, PM, QCOM, RTX, CRM, SPG, SYK, TGT, TXN, USB, UPS, XLU, WM, WFC, MO, SCHW, CI, CME, ENPH, EXC, FRC, GM, XLV, PBW, USMV, TIP, NSRGY, RHHBY, NOW, DIA, SQ, SBUX, STT, VB, WDAY, YUM, Reduced Positions: JPST, BND, VPL, VWO, BA, PYPL, GLDM, VZ, IGSB, T, HBI, CWI, IBM, NSRGF, TSLA, SCHD, MDT, HON, DOCU, CRWD, C, DIS, ADP, AMGN, ZG, ABNB, ZTS, MET, MELI, LMT, IYG, ICLN, IOO, AGG, GIS, EMR, DOW, CTVA, COF, ALL, ALC,

JPST, BND, VPL, VWO, BA, PYPL, GLDM, VZ, IGSB, T, HBI, CWI, IBM, NSRGF, TSLA, SCHD, MDT, HON, DOCU, CRWD, C, DIS, ADP, AMGN, ZG, ABNB, ZTS, MET, MELI, LMT, IYG, ICLN, IOO, AGG, GIS, EMR, DOW, CTVA, COF, ALL, ALC, Sold Out: JEF, FRFHF, ROKU, COUP, GE, TWTR, SNAP, PXH, SPYG, MTCH, IBB, ETHE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Gladstone Land Corp, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Roku Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abbrea Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Abbrea Capital, LLC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $742 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Abbrea Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abbrea+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,573 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 789,778 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 766,973 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,502 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 63,776 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.189800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $66.9 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $66.442000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Farmland Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.12 and $12.77, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.149900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $370.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 128,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 79.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.835400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 137,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $54.097900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 90,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 59,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 96.99%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $248.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 102.89%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $146.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $398 and $492.13, with an estimated average price of $437.7.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.