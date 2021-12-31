Thomas Story & Son Llc Buys DocuSign Inc, Fiserv Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Trimble Inc, Paychex Inc

New Purchases: CTRA,

DOCU, FISV, MMM, Reduced Positions: ACN, ITW, TSCO, V, CGNX, JNJ, INTC, NKE, XLNX, FAST, PG, TRMB, WSM, PAYX, BRK.A, SLB, BRK.B, ABT, ORLY, AAPL, COST, GD, TRUP, FDX, WEC, KO, SPY, CCI, BDX, IDA, GOOGL, DIS, LIN, PLTR,

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DocuSign Inc, Fiserv Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Trimble Inc, Paychex Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomas Story & Son Llc. As of 2021Q4, Thomas Story & Son Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 70,661 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% Visa Inc (V) - 67,333 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,371 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 32,820 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 18,890 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%

Thomas Story & Son Llc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas Story & Son Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 149.37%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 22,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas Story & Son Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 45.40%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $104.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 43,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas Story & Son Llc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.