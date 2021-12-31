Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Thomas Story & Son Llc Buys DocuSign Inc, Fiserv Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Trimble Inc, Paychex Inc

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Thomas Story & Son Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DocuSign Inc, Fiserv Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Trimble Inc, Paychex Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomas Story & Son Llc. As of 2021Q4, Thomas Story & Son Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of THOMAS STORY & SON LLC
  1. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 70,661 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 67,333 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,371 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 32,820 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7%
  5. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 18,890 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Thomas Story & Son Llc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Thomas Story & Son Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 149.37%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 22,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Thomas Story & Son Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 45.40%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $104.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 43,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Thomas Story & Son Llc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.



