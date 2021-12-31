Thomas Story & Son Llc Buys DocuSign Inc, Fiserv Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Trimble Inc, Paychex Inc

- New Purchases: CTRA,
- Added Positions: DOCU, FISV, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: ACN, ITW, TSCO, V, CGNX, JNJ, INTC, NKE, XLNX, FAST, PG, TRMB, WSM, PAYX, BRK.A, SLB, BRK.B, ABT, ORLY, AAPL, COST, GD, TRUP, FDX, WEC, KO, SPY, CCI, BDX, IDA, GOOGL, DIS, LIN, PLTR,
- Sold Out: MDY,
For the details of THOMAS STORY & SON LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thomas+story+%26+son+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of THOMAS STORY & SON LLC
- Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 70,661 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
- Visa Inc (V) - 67,333 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,371 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 32,820 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 18,890 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
Thomas Story & Son Llc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Thomas Story & Son Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 149.37%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 22,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Thomas Story & Son Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 45.40%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $104.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 43,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Thomas Story & Son Llc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of THOMAS STORY & SON LLC. Also check out:
1. THOMAS STORY & SON LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THOMAS STORY & SON LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOMAS STORY & SON LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOMAS STORY & SON LLC keeps buying