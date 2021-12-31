Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets

New Purchases: XLV, XOP, ESGU, IEMG, NVDA, WPC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 391,963 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.29% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,650 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 349,179 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 406,148 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.87% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 191,571 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 61,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 16,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 450.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 156,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $38.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 146,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $41.74, with an estimated average price of $40.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 115,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 66,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 98,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 85,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13.