Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets

- New Purchases: XLV, XOP, ESGU, IEMG, NVDA, WPC,
- Added Positions: XLE, VPL, VWO, VGK, EWC, BND, PAVE, VOO, FEMS, VO, KRE, PEJ, VCSH, TIP, VCIT, ICLN, VNQ, MLPX, MOO, PICK, IWM, PDBC, VB, VTI, VEA,
- Reduced Positions: XLC, ILF, XLI, SPY, URA, GLD, XLF, AAPL, SPLG,
- Sold Out: JETS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 391,963 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.29%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,650 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 349,179 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 406,148 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.87%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 191,571 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 61,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 16,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 796 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 450.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 156,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $38.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 146,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEMS)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $41.74, with an estimated average price of $40.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 115,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 66,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 98,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 85,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13.
