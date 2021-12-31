Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Discover Financial Services, Phillips 66, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Chubb, Apple Inc

New Purchases: DFS, PSX, IVV, CVET, BDX, ADP, CHD, VRSN, MSI, KO,

Naples, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discover Financial Services, Phillips 66, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Covetrus Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Chubb, Apple Inc, Centene Corp, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 39,139 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 185,123 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54% Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 42,436 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.68% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 95,026 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 143,718 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13. The stock is now traded at around $116.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 58,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 81,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $450.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 8,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Covetrus Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 53,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $268.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 135.91%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 93,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $141.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.03%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $31.38.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53.