Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Discover Financial Services, Phillips 66, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Chubb, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: DFS, PSX, IVV, CVET, BDX, ADP, CHD, VRSN, MSI, KO,
- Added Positions: CTRA, BMY, CSCO, ORCL, BBY, XLE, LYB, HII, CMCSA, BWA, XLK, XLRE, DIS, PYPL, BRK.B, XLC, XLV, XLI, XLF, C, JPM, XLP, IBM, SYY, XLU, IWP,
- Reduced Positions: MPC, COIN, AAPL, AVGO, INTC, UNH, NSC, EA, MRK, RSG, WM, MMC, BLL, GOVT, AEP, XLY, BR, PSA, MCD, ICE, K, XLB, CWB, TSLA, DG, ED, CMI, VZ, TGT, JKHY, NFLX, QQQ, PGR, CERN, MSFT, BK, AMZN, GOOGL, LRCX, SCHP, AON, JNJ, AMAT, HCA, DAL, LDOS, WAB, PHM, GPN, RJF, RCL, EFG,
- Sold Out: CB, CNC, CTXS, JNPR, NLOK, TYL, AKAM, AOS, HRL, TJX, CVX,
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 39,139 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 185,123 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54%
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 42,436 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.68%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 95,026 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 143,718 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13. The stock is now traded at around $116.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 58,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 81,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $450.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 8,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Covetrus Inc (CVET)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Covetrus Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 53,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $268.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 135.91%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 93,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $141.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.03%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $31.38.Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Sold Out: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53.
