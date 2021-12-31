Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Sells WestRock Co, The Mosaic Co, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

- Added Positions: CP, IBM, MSGE, LVS, QRTEA,
- Reduced Positions: BWA, WBA, PETQ, BPOP, NWL, SPG, SONY, CAT, OEC, GM, ORCL, BA, GLW, UNH, QCOM, SYY, PH, TEX, CSCO, NEM, CR, HON,
- Sold Out: WRK, MOS, KD, VOO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 334,654 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 287,782 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 407,109 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 197,224 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 809,111 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 379,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.458000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 196,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.
