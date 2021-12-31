Chubb Ltd Buys Grab Holdings Inc

New Purchases: GRAB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Grab Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chubb Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Chubb Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chubb Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chubb+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB) - 6,344,201 shares, 99.28% of the total portfolio. New Position PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 8,180 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio.

Chubb Ltd initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 99.28%. The holding were 6,344,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.