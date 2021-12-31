Covey Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Brown & Brown Inc, Morningstar Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Sells Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Gartner Inc, Cardlytics Inc

- New Purchases: BRO, MORN, SSNC, DOLE,
- Added Positions: PGR, IAC, V,
- Reduced Positions: IT, CDLX, CVNA, GOOGL, GDDY, CPRT, GOOG, ZBRA, WIX, FISV, SCHW, APO, DIS, VRT, FB, TCBC,
- Sold Out: RBA, MP, ANGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Covey Capital Advisors, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,458 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,368 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- Visa Inc (V) - 30,947 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 41,574 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 17,860 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 31,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morningstar Inc (MORN)
Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.01 and $346.61, with an estimated average price of $310.89. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 4,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 16,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dole PLC (DOLE)
Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dole PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 42,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Covey Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 35,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Covey Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The sale prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03.Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Covey Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66.Sold Out: Angi Inc (ANGI)
Covey Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Angi Inc. The sale prices were between $8.67 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $10.75.
