Saltoro Capital, LP Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, The Mosaic Co, Sells R1 RCM Inc, Sea, UMH Properties Inc

- New Purchases: CZR, ASTL, MOS, VST, NCR, CNHI, APA, LFG, AGS, AMZN, TGI, SONO, AMPS, AMPS, APRN, VTNR, TTI, PPGHU, CHK, ACOR,
- Added Positions: IHRT, FLL, GPRE, TA, OLN, REPX, BRY, FYBR, HEES,
- Reduced Positions: RCM, DOCN, STAR, CRC, EYEN, AHCO, EVH, BKE, BSGM, DEN,
- Sold Out: SE, UMH, GM, VSCO, UBER, JCI, WSC, SEAS, VMW, DELL, FTAI, ATVI, WRK, ADI, BHC, EXC, BLMN, TPTX, MQ, BBWI, AA, ETWO, BALY, RICK, XPO, ORGN, VICI, XLE,
- Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 367,671 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 111,015 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78%
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 55,630 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $77.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 55,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)
Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 353,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 105,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)
Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 2619.09%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 167,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)
Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Full House Resorts Inc by 104.19%. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 223,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Olin Corp (OLN)
Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Olin Corp by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)
Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in UMH Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $22.47 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $24.12.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.Sold Out: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)
Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.
