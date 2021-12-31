Saltoro Capital, LP Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, The Mosaic Co, Sells R1 RCM Inc, Sea, UMH Properties Inc

New Purchases: CZR, ASTL, MOS, VST, NCR, CNHI, APA, LFG, AGS, AMZN, TGI, SONO, AMPS, AMPS, APRN, VTNR, TTI, PPGHU, CHK, ACOR,

CZR, ASTL, MOS, VST, NCR, CNHI, APA, LFG, AGS, AMZN, TGI, SONO, AMPS, AMPS, APRN, VTNR, TTI, PPGHU, CHK, ACOR, Added Positions: IHRT, FLL, GPRE, TA, OLN, REPX, BRY, FYBR, HEES,

IHRT, FLL, GPRE, TA, OLN, REPX, BRY, FYBR, HEES, Reduced Positions: RCM, DOCN, STAR, CRC, EYEN, AHCO, EVH, BKE, BSGM, DEN,

RCM, DOCN, STAR, CRC, EYEN, AHCO, EVH, BKE, BSGM, DEN, Sold Out: SE, UMH, GM, VSCO, UBER, JCI, WSC, SEAS, VMW, DELL, FTAI, ATVI, WRK, ADI, BHC, EXC, BLMN, TPTX, MQ, BBWI, AA, ETWO, BALY, RICK, XPO, ORGN, VICI, XLE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, The Mosaic Co, iHeartMedia Inc, Vistra Corp, sells R1 RCM Inc, Sea, UMH Properties Inc, General Motors Co, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saltoro Capital, LP. As of 2021Q4, Saltoro Capital, LP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 127,000 shares, 36.37% of the total portfolio. Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 367,671 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 34,500 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 111,015 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 55,630 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $77.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 55,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 353,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 105,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 2619.09%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 167,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Full House Resorts Inc by 104.19%. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 223,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Olin Corp by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in UMH Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $22.47 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $24.12.

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.