Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Tesla Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total Corporate ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, sells Tesla Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 20,972 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) - 87,777 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,425 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 85,370 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 16,714 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $91.87, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 72.08%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 305.22%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.963900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vietnam ETF. The sale prices were between $19.01 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $20.26.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.