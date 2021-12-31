Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC Buys BHP Group, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Xilinx Inc, Sells Brown & Brown Inc, BHP Group PLC, OptimizeRx Corp

- New Purchases: VMW, GSKY, JACK, CMP, VTI, IWD, T, MDY, MMM, IWM, WAFD, LFG, SMH, MSEX, SPY, MTX, BHIL, LWLG, ADRA, ENR, BIIB, EQRX, FPAC, FPAC, CCVI,
- Added Positions: BHP, KRE, XLNX, AJRD, UE, HZNP, PSTH, DISCA, NUS, HCAR, AFAQU,
- Reduced Positions: CSGP, TPL, VB,
- Sold Out: BRO, BBL, OPRX, SE, SAIA, ENTG, RRX, VBR, INVH, KAR, MGNI, AVTR, TREE, XRT, XLU, IBB, KRNT, CDAY, EQT, KKR, CIM, IRWD, BZ, IS, POR, ABR, XLE, DY, NTCT, TFII, SLVM, HRMY, EEFT, SDC, SPIR,
For the details of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cannon+global+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC
- BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 412,787 shares, 39.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.96%
- SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 123,768 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.84%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 21,800 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.91%
- VMware Inc (VMW) - 20,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GreenSky Inc (GSKY) - 150,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $130.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GreenSky Inc (GSKY)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in GreenSky Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 114.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.03%. The holding were 412,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.77%. The holding were 123,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 112.91%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $206.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Urban Edge Properties (UE)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Urban Edge Properties by 228.70%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.970100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $92.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69.Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.Sold Out: OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in OptimizeRx Corp. The sale prices were between $53.57 and $98, with an estimated average price of $75.28.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Saia Inc (SAIA)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13.Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC keeps buying