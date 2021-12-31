Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC Buys BHP Group, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Xilinx Inc, Sells Brown & Brown Inc, BHP Group PLC, OptimizeRx Corp

New Purchases: VMW, GSKY, JACK, CMP, VTI, IWD, T, MDY, MMM, IWM, WAFD, LFG, SMH, MSEX, SPY, MTX, BHIL, LWLG, ADRA, ENR, BIIB, EQRX, FPAC, FPAC, CCVI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BHP Group, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Xilinx Inc, VMware Inc, GreenSky Inc, sells Brown & Brown Inc, BHP Group PLC, OptimizeRx Corp, Sea, Saia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 412,787 shares, 39.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.96% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 123,768 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.84% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 21,800 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.91% VMware Inc (VMW) - 20,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. New Position GreenSky Inc (GSKY) - 150,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $130.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in GreenSky Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 114.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.03%. The holding were 412,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.77%. The holding were 123,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 112.91%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $206.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Urban Edge Properties by 228.70%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.970100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $92.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in OptimizeRx Corp. The sale prices were between $53.57 and $98, with an estimated average price of $75.28.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22.