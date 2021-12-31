Scott & Selber, Inc. Buys Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, 3M Co, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Kellogg Co

New Purchases: VKI, AJRD, MMM, CBRL, LLY, GILD, AMGN, NSC, NOC, DCI, NUE, KMB, NEM, FICO, FDX, FFIV, CTVA, MCK, WY, AMT,

VKI, AJRD, MMM, CBRL, LLY, GILD, AMGN, NSC, NOC, DCI, NUE, KMB, NEM, FICO, FDX, FFIV, CTVA, MCK, WY, AMT, Added Positions: CMA, LNC, BMY, SYY, PFE, KO, MDT, WMB, IFF, MRK, ABBV, SLB, FLR, INTC, CVX, RF, BSV,

CMA, LNC, BMY, SYY, PFE, KO, MDT, WMB, IFF, MRK, ABBV, SLB, FLR, INTC, CVX, RF, BSV, Reduced Positions: VIG, VUG, SCHD, JNJ, DGRO, PG, VYM,

VIG, VUG, SCHD, JNJ, DGRO, PG, VYM, Sold Out: VZ, T, K, MKC, CL,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, 3M Co, Comerica Inc, Lincoln National Corp, sells Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Kellogg Co, McCormick Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scott & Selber, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Scott & Selber, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Scott & Selber, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scott+%26+selber%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,597 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,818 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,553 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,351 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 23,274 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 85,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $160.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.4 and $148.62, with an estimated average price of $133.16. The stock is now traded at around $119.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $242.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 65.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 48,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 37.46%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 33,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 112.58%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $128.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.

Scott & Selber, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19.