Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Intel Corp

Lynchburg, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Accenture PLC, InterDigital Inc, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Intel Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $485 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,270 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,629 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,334 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 34,487 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 166,758 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 120,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $173.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $347.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc initiated holding in InterDigital Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.96 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 84.57%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 105.50%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.639000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc sold out a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $36.33.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $224.72 and $246.97, with an estimated average price of $234.31.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 72.15%. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc still held 24,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 28.14%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.163100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc still held 50,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.86%. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc still held 22,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.