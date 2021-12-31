Winch Advisory Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: IVT, AMPL, MNDY, SNOW, LOB, BOMN, PHUN, SPT, ZI, SBEA, ETSY, KPLT, S, S, WD, DWAC, RIVN, ARKF, IPAY, KBE, LIT,

Appleton, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winch Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Winch Advisory Services, LLC owns 494 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,712 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 417,692 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 261,783 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 393,090 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,124 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $278.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 59 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $188.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.18 and $97.8, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.04 and $142, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 177.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 258.95%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 181.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat by 124.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $50.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.871000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 322.22%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $654.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The sale prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $29.61.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.67%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Winch Advisory Services, LLC still held 8,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 89.56%. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Winch Advisory Services, LLC still held 417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.78%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.540700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Winch Advisory Services, LLC still held 2,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.