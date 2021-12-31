Winch Advisory Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: IVT, AMPL, MNDY, SNOW, LOB, BOMN, PHUN, SPT, ZI, SBEA, ETSY, KPLT, S, S, WD, DWAC, RIVN, ARKF, IPAY, KBE, LIT,
- Added Positions: VTIP, SPTS, SPYV, VCSH, SHAG, PYPL, BRK.B, VTI, C, SPEM, SPIP, ABBV, ASML, LRCX, TXN, SBUX, FB, MA, TSLA, JNJ, VGT, AGG, PFE, NOC, VYM, TJX, HON, CSCO, EBAY, GS, RTX, KO, TTD, SQ, ABML, XLE, VHT, VIS, VXUS, GRPN, MARA, KMI, VAW, STX, VFH, VDE, ACWI, GAL, GDX, IBB, PFF, PKW, GGT, SKYY, SLX, SMH, CVX, HD, FCX, DUK, D, DVN, DE, DCP, CMI, CCI, HMC, LUMN, GOLD, BP, RIOT, ABR, AXP, LNT, AMD, ABT, YUM, OPI, ACB, BX, WU, ERC, NVG, NZF, FAX, DNP, AVGO, WMT, SO, SPG, QCOM, PLUG, MPW, LOW, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, VGSH, BABA, ARKK, GBIL, VWO, MDT, AGGY, SPIB, NVDA, COST, T, DIS, SYK, GLD, PG, CRWD, NET, DDOG, DOCN, SPY, AOM, VCIT, ZTS, TEAM, NTNX, SPSB, GRWG, GOOS, ROKU, GH, UBER, SPLG, VTV, NEAR, ADYEY, MJ, BILL, MDY, IYR, IWM, IEO, VGK, VUG, DLB, MNST, GE, FDX, XOM, EQIX, ECL, EMN, EOG, ILMN, WOLF, COP, CL, BMY, ADP, AZN, ALB, AKAM, VMW, CGC, MNDT, NCLH, SPLK, LYB, GNRC, BUD, TCEHY, HUBS, DAL, WY, VZ, VLO, USB, MCD, MKC, ICE,
- Sold Out: IZRL, ARKQ, UPST, LSPD, GSK, CELH, CLDR, SE, PLTR, VT, CVS, JEPI, KD, SLVM, ASAN, DCBO, INMD, REAL, FVRR, ESTC, GSHD, FLGT, EVBG, WTRH, PENN, NG,
For the details of Winch Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winch+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Winch Advisory Services, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,712 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 417,692 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 261,783 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 393,090 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,124 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 394 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $278.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 59 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $188.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 108 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.18 and $97.8, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 268 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.04 and $142, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 177.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 258.95%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 181.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat (SHAG)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat by 124.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $50.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.871000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 322.22%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $654.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The sale prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05.Sold Out: ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $29.61.Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.67%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Winch Advisory Services, LLC still held 8,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 89.56%. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Winch Advisory Services, LLC still held 417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Winch Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.78%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.540700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Winch Advisory Services, LLC still held 2,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Winch Advisory Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. Winch Advisory Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Winch Advisory Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Winch Advisory Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Winch Advisory Services, LLC keeps buying