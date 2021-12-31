Mengis Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: VUSB, ATVI, PINS, ADI, CAT, TMO, TRMB, IJH, IWP, VTI, CYH,
- Added Positions: QCOM, SPY, PWR, AMZN, CVX, RTX, MRK, VCSH, UBER, FDX, XBI, GSIE, JNJ, CTRA, IVV, HD, MDT, NVS, JPM, SCHW, BMY, MMM, VEU, BRK.B, SCHM, UPS, SFIX, AGZD, ESGV, WFC, XOM, KMB, DXJ, CSCO, BA, VTRS,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, BIIB, AAPL, VZ, MSFT, BSV, BABA, AMGN, DE, PFE, SCHP, AMD, OGN, ERIC, SCHX, K, PENN, VLO, BMLPJ.PFD, GSLC, SCHV, SCHF, AMAT, DTN, FNDX, WM, OLED, TDY, SWKS, SIRI, MCD, INCY, GIS, SCHD, SCHB, IXUS, NEE, XSOE, IWM, CTVA, ALC, SCHWPD.PFD, BWA, WFCPR.PFD, MPC, HFWA, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: AVIR, SCHO, FAX,
For the details of Mengis Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mengis+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mengis Capital Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 279,694 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,367 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 316,026 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 29,969 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 71,946 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.96%
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 64,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.46%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 393.94%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3214.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.Sold Out: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mengis Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Mengis Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mengis Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mengis Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mengis Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying