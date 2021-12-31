Mengis Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mengis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Mengis Capital Management, Inc. owns 179 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 279,694 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,367 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 316,026 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 29,969 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 71,946 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.96%

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 64,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.46%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 393.94%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3214.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.07.