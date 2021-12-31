Flossbach Von Storch Ag Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Danaher Corp, Match Group Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

New Purchases: MTCH, SNAP, DOCU, CPRT, NTES, GLOB, CNC, MOS, ABNB, CPNG, NU,

MTCH, SNAP, DOCU, CPRT, NTES, GLOB, CNC, MOS, ABNB, CPNG, NU, Added Positions: PM, BRK.B, MA, AAPL, DHR, JNJ, ETSY, FTV, DG, ROP, V, PINS, BABA, WIX, PYPL, SYK, SCHW, CRM, ABT, APH, INTU, ADBE, MDT, DIS, HDB, MELI, FIS, AME, CTSH, EL, SLB, MCD, BGNE, ACN, SE,

PM, BRK.B, MA, AAPL, DHR, JNJ, ETSY, FTV, DG, ROP, V, PINS, BABA, WIX, PYPL, SYK, SCHW, CRM, ABT, APH, INTU, ADBE, MDT, DIS, HDB, MELI, FIS, AME, CTSH, EL, SLB, MCD, BGNE, ACN, SE, Reduced Positions: BDX, UBER, GOOGL, MSFT, MMM, SPOT, AMZN, ATVI, PG, VRSK, ITW, UNP, HD, EA, XOM, MDLZ, NFLX, COP, TSM, KO, MO, AEM, WMT, CHKP, EPAM, BEKE,

BDX, UBER, GOOGL, MSFT, MMM, SPOT, AMZN, ATVI, PG, VRSK, ITW, UNP, HD, EA, XOM, MDLZ, NFLX, COP, TSM, KO, MO, AEM, WMT, CHKP, EPAM, BEKE, Sold Out: FMX, STNE, WFC, BILI, PDD, TME,

Cologne, 2M, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Danaher Corp, Match Group Inc, Dollar General Corp, Snap Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flossbach Von Storch Ag. As of 2021Q4, Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 102 stocks with a total value of $36.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,029,670 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 7,217,800 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,338,784 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% 3M Co (MMM) - 8,977,561 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 9,185,109 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $115.470200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 783,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,086,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $128.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $252.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $100.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 72.37%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 7,527,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $289.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,458,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 40.22%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $202.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,187,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,176,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $252.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 824,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $141.921800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 365,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.