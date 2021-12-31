Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Microsoft Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells Dollar General Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: VRTX, EBAY, DRI, EW, CSX, CRM, GD, RTX, CTSH, WFCPL.PFD, XYL, CARR, ELS, OTIS, WEC, BIP, TXRH, ITT, GOLD, COP, PSX, OKTA, KFY, MEAR, LNG, FIGS, BND, ONL, DBC, IWM, FCX, SPTM, CHD, CAT, VEU, KIND, SPIP, WBA, ET, CB, UNP, M, DHI, AMAT, BTG, AGI,

DG, JNJ, TSLA, C, NEM, DOW, GOVT, BHP, AGG, BBY, ESGE, COMT, BMY, IGIB, AMD, SHY, VNQ, SYY, TGT, BGS, XLK, VLUE, SUSB, STZ, LHCG, DECK, QUAL, MBB, ACWV, VTI, DBL, XSOE, SBUX, NVO, HAIN, ROCK, XOM, AXL, PNC, WPC, BIL, MRCY, MCD, DVY, EEM, EMB, BA, VYM, IEFA, BRK.B, SLV, TLT, UUP, VIG, AX, NET, O, RCL, PG, CQP, PFE, JRI, CEF, BANX, CFG, WM, PEP, VPU, YUM, EXG, WCN, COIN, VCIT, ABT, KO, SUSA, SPSM, SPDW, NBB, DLR, FITB, KOR, KOR, DSL, DSI, SHOP, TTD, IIPR, AOR, Sold Out: NFLX, TSM, NIO, ROG, IRM, PBH, PRG, SHW, SPOT, TROW, TJX, VEA, AEPPZ, USB, ATVI, REGN, BKNG, K, APH, ALL, ENBL, JQC, UROY, KD,

El Dorado Hills, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Microsoft Corp, AbbVie Inc, eBay Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Tesla Inc, Citigroup Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC owns 304 stocks with a total value of $915 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+hulzen+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 297,803 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,971 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.54% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 24,703 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.9% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 398,263 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.34% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 184,903 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.92%

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $242.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 69,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 129,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $220.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 86.54%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $307.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 87,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 64.92%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $141.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 184,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 48.34%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 398,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 49.44%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $129.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 182,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 118.71%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $239.948100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 39,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.375400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 407,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $55.92 and $63.3, with an estimated average price of $59.47.