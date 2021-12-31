VeraBank, N.A. Buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: MDY, VEA, IJK, AVGO, QCOM, IVV, BX, SYY, GNTY, IBM, SO, TFC,

MDY, VEA, IJK, AVGO, QCOM, IVV, BX, SYY, GNTY, IBM, SO, TFC, Added Positions: FB, AAPL, MSFT, IWM, GUNR, GOOG, TDTT, TDTF, UNH, VWO, JPM, CSCO, UNP, AMZN, BLK, LRCX, TMO, UPS, LLY, CVS, TGT, NKE, MDLZ, RTX, EFA, PDBC, VNQ, WM, V, MRK, ABBV, BKNG, BRK.B, ICE, HON, ETN, COST, CTSH, CP, SPGI, SLB, TXN,

FB, AAPL, MSFT, IWM, GUNR, GOOG, TDTT, TDTF, UNH, VWO, JPM, CSCO, UNP, AMZN, BLK, LRCX, TMO, UPS, LLY, CVS, TGT, NKE, MDLZ, RTX, EFA, PDBC, VNQ, WM, V, MRK, ABBV, BKNG, BRK.B, ICE, HON, ETN, COST, CTSH, CP, SPGI, SLB, TXN, Reduced Positions: VO, IEMG, AGG, EMB, C, IJR, JNJ, DHR, COP, LOW, NEE, BA, EXC, CMCSA, NUE, VB, DUK,

VO, IEMG, AGG, EMB, C, IJR, JNJ, DHR, COP, LOW, NEE, BA, EXC, CMCSA, NUE, VB, DUK, Sold Out: IUSB, PYPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VeraBank, N.A.. As of 2021Q4, VeraBank, N.A. owns 137 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) - 391,205 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,366 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,664 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 201,655 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT) - 191,348 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $478.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $76.465900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $591.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 85.02%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $239.948100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $198.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $487.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.540700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $581.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

VeraBank, N.A. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.