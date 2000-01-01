Dodge & Cox Comments on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius ( FMS , Financial ) (0.8% position) is the world’s largest vertically integrated provider of dialysis products and services. This business benefits from highly concentrated market share, high barriers to entry, economies of scale, and strong recurring revenues. In recent years, its share price has underperformed due to missed earnings and headwinds from COVID-19 which appear more temporary in nature. The company is also now restructuring to reduce costs, while positioning itself to capitalize on the growing need for its dialysis services. Combined with a valuation of 15 times forward earnings, we believe Fresenius is an attractive investment over our three- to five-year investment horizon.

