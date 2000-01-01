Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Dodge & Cox Comments on Fresenius Medical Care

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • A new position.
Article's Main Image

Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius (

FMS, Financial) (0.8% position) is the world’s largest vertically integrated provider of dialysis products and services. This business benefits from highly concentrated market share, high barriers to entry, economies of scale, and strong recurring revenues. In recent years, its share price has underperformed due to missed earnings and headwinds from COVID-19 which appear more temporary in nature. The company is also now restructuring to reduce costs, while positioning itself to capitalize on the growing need for its dialysis services. Combined with a valuation of 15 times forward earnings, we believe Fresenius is an attractive investment over our three- to five-year investment horizon.

From Dodge & Cox's Global Stock Fund 2021 annual letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus