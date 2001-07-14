Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of MP Materials Corp. (MP) Investors

The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against MP Materials Corp. (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MP). The investigation concerns whether MP Materials has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

MP Materials operates rare earth mining and processing facilities.

On February 3, 2022, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report accusing MP Materials of an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party. In relevant part, the report alleged that a related party “overpaid for MP concentrates to artificially inflate MP’s profits. The 2021 scheme conveniently coincided with the SPAC insider lock-up expiration so that MP Insiders could sell MP stock at artificially inflated prices.” On this news, MP Material’s stock price declined by $5.61 per share, or approximately 14.3%, from $39.36 per share to close at $33.75 per share on February 3, 2022.

