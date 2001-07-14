PWSC Unveils New 'Home Experts' Corporate Brand

Professional Warranty Service Corporation (PWSC) today released a new logo and website as part of its new product and service expansion in the residential construction and real estate industries. The updated look better demonstrates PWSC’s growth beyond new home structural warranties to comprehensive risk management solutions for all homes of any age.

“People know PWSC as an industry-leading home warranty provider for residential construction companies, but we believe we can leverage our expertise to provide value in verticals outside of new home construction. We’ve been expanding our offerings for years to better address the complex needs of builders, and now we want to deliver that same world class service to homeowners, property managers, and insurers. We wanted a brand that reflected this important evolution. Confidently attaching the title of “Home Experts” to the PWSC name shows who we are today—and who we will always be,” said Tyler Gordy, PWSC President and CEO.

PWSC began as a warranty administration service provider for new home construction in 1995. Across the last 25 years, the company broadened its products and services to include insurance claims management, claims data analysis, and litigation avoidance tools. Most recently the company expanded its HomePRO line to address another major gap in the market: warranty coverage for resale and rental homes. The company’s warranties now include various options covering everything from foundation to fridge.

“A company only offering standard structural warranties is not fully meeting the broader needs of this industry. For many years, PWSC has considered our warranties as part of a larger risk mitigation strategy. We’ve grown from a warranty provider to a more comprehensive risk management partner. Now we have a brand and website that portrays that,” said Roger Langford, PWSC Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

The rebrand includes a new logo, transition to the commonly known PWSC initials from the company’s full name, and an updated color scheme. The new brand also includes a redesigned website with better functionality and product information for long-standing as well as new clients.

“This industry is complex. People want one place where they can go for information, support, and services that protects their most important investment: the home. With more than 100 years of combined home construction expertise, PWSC is that partner. The new brand makes it clear,” said Russ Weaver, PWSC Senior Vice President of Operations.

People can visit www.pwsc.com for additional information on PWSC’s rebrand and the diverse offerings warranting the title of “Home Experts.”

About PWSC

PWSC is recognized nationally as a risk management partner in the home building industry, protecting more than 1.7 million homes with America’s top builders through warranty programs. As the housing market continues to evolve, so does PWSC. With nearly a century of combined in-house builder experience with multiple top ten builders, the PWSC team leads the charge in offering groundbreaking, comprehensive risk management solutions to the residential construction and real estate industries. Find more information at www.pwsc.com

