LifeWorks opens mental health crisis support line for those impacted by the events in Ottawa

LifeWorks has opened its free 24/7 crisis support hotline to offer professional emotional support to individuals dealing with the ongoing protests in Ottawa.

As a leading provider of mental health and total wellbeing services, we want to support the communities in which we live and work. We know that a crisis or traumatic event like this can trigger overwhelming emotional responses.

When calling the crisis line available through LifeWorks, individuals receive crisis counselling support and/or referral to community resources. Anyone affected by this event can reach the free crisis support line at 1.844.751.2133.

The Company’s employee assistance program is also available to the employees of existing clients of LifeWorks through the designated toll-free number, or by visiting workhealthlife.com and login.lifeworks.com.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

ID-CAD, ID-CORP, ID-MH

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005469/en/