Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on Verizon

Our biggest loser was wireless carrier Verizon ( VZ , Financial ). It reduced the Fund’s return by 33 basis points, as its stock slipped from our average cost of $56.94 to $51.96, for a total return of negative 5.8%.* The company executed relatively well in a tough environment, but the stock failed to keep up with the broader market. Investors grappled with intensifying competition in the form of more promotional activity from peers and new entrants in the form of cable companies. The near-term capital requirements of building out a 5G network with less-certain long-term monetization potential also weighed on the stock.

