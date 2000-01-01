Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on Biogen

Biopharmaceutical company Biogen ( BIIB , Financial ) subtracted 26 basis points from the Fund’s return, as its stock sank from our average cost of $272.24 to $239.92, for a total return of negative 10.3%. Biogen develops drugs that treat neurological and neurogenerative disease, including multiple sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy. The stock soared after the FDA approved Biogen’s experimental Alzheimer’s treatment, but subsequently crashed as the approval decision was beset with controversy. At under 13x next year’s profits, Biogen’s stock price is on the floor. We see upside potential, as this wide-moat business continues to produce both life-saving therapies and abundant cash flow.

