Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on VF Corp

Specialty retailer VF Corp. ( VFC , Financial ) cut the Fund’s return by 25 basis points, as its stock fell from $85.41 to $73.22, for a total return of negative 12.0%. The company reported lackluster results as their margins and growth outlook fell short of investor expectations. Disruptions throughout the supply chain, including temporary lockdowns, capacity constraints and logistics delays continued to negatively impact sales and margins. Management also noted limited operational leverage in the near term, as the company outlined incremental expenses to support demand creation and digital transformation investments. These investments should allow the company to better capitalize on long-term trends around increased outdoor activities, active lifestyles and more casual wear.

