Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( SCHW , Financial ), the online brokerage firm and bank, returned 60.2% and contributed 268 basis points to the Fund’s performance, as its stock surged from $53.04 to $84.10. Schwab earns interest revenue on its clients’ cash balances, and the stock rallied as traders anticipated that the Federal Reserve would increase its benchmark Fed Funds rate. Over the course of the year, market expectations increased from zero Fed Funds rate hikes over the next twelve months to three hikes. If the market is correct, Schwab’s interest revenue should increase meaningfully in 2022.

