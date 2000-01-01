Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on Capital One Financial

Also check out:
Capital One (COF, Financial) added 167 basis points to the Fund’s return, as its stock jumped from $98.85 to $145.09, for a total return of 49.3%. Capital One is best known for its credit card business, but it offers a wide range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial customers. The stock marched higher following a string of record profits, driven by the exceptionally strong credit profile of its customer base. A combination of government stimulus, loan forbearance and fewer opportunities to spend doubled savings rates for the average consumer, benefitting Capital One by nearly eliminating bad debt.
From the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.