Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on Capital One Financial

Capital One ( COF , Financial ) added 167 basis points to the Fund’s return, as its stock jumped from $98.85 to $145.09, for a total return of 49.3%. Capital One is best known for its credit card business, but it offers a wide range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial customers. The stock marched higher following a string of record profits, driven by the exceptionally strong credit profile of its customer base. A combination of government stimulus, loan forbearance and fewer opportunities to spend doubled savings rates for the average consumer, benefitting Capital One by nearly eliminating bad debt.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com