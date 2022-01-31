Tweedy Browne's 4th-Quarter Commentary

COMMENTARY

The party in risk assets continued in the 4th quarter, shrugging off what appears to be more persistent inflation, looming Fed tightening, and the Omicron variant surge. In this “risk on” environment, global equity markets continued their virtually unprecedented advance, producing strong returns in the 4th quarter, and double digit returns for the calendar year.

The same held for each of the Tweedy, Browne Funds, although they trailed their respective benchmarks for the full year. While our flagship International Value Fund trailed its benchmark, the hedged MSCI EAFE Index, it was able to outpace the unhedged MSCI EAFE Index by over 400 basis points during the year, as its foreign currency hedging policy largely protected the Fund from significant dilution in total return due to declining foreign currencies. The Fund’s 4th quarter return also bested that of its benchmark. The same held for Tweedy’s unhedged international fund, which produced a benchmark beating return in the 4th quarter. While the Value Fund and Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund produced solid absolute returns during the 4th quarter, they trailed their global benchmarks, held back in part by their significant underweightings in US equities.

Since the rotation back into more value-oriented equities first began at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020, both the hedged and unhedged International Value Funds produced cumulative returns through January 31, 2022 of 31.58% and 29.41%, respectively, besting their benchmark indexes by 271 and 653 basis points respectively.

PERFORMANCE ATTRIBUTION

Please note that the individual companies discussed herein were held in one or more of the Funds during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, but were not necessarily held in all four of the Funds. Please refer to each Fund’s portfolio page, beginning on page 7, for selected purchase and sale information during the quarter and the footnotes on page 15 for each Fund’s respective holdings in each of these companies as of December 31, 2021.

We can’t help but hope that the Funds’ strong 4th quarter results are foreshadowing an acceleration in the “great rotation” we have spoken about in recent commentaries. As we write, that would appear to be the case, as speculative tech stocks are taking a pummeling, and overall, value stocks have come out of the gate very strongly relative to their growth brethren. The same holds for non-US equities in comparison to US equities. If this pattern holds, we believe it should bode well for the Tweedy Funds in the coming year.

While the Funds’ constituents on the whole performed well during the 4th quarter, some of their best returns came from European holdings; financial, pharmaceutical, consumer staples, and machinery holdings; and in the hedged funds, from forward currency contracts. The Funds enjoyed strong results from their UK, French, Swiss and Swedish holdings, and from stocks such as Diageo, GlaxoSmithKline, CNH Industrial, CNP Assurances, SCOR, Nestlé, Roche, Autoliv, and Trelleborg, among a host of others. The Funds also had very solid returns from a number of their US-based holdings, including AutoZone, Berkshire Hathaway, FMC, and Carlisle Companies. On the flipside, the Funds faced challenges with their emerging market holdings, particularly those in China and Hong Kong, as economic growth slowed and regulatory and governmental intervention continued to negatively impact certain industries and companies. This led to declines in Alibaba and A-Living, among other Chinese holdings.

Virtually all major foreign currencies declined in value vis-à-vis the US dollar during the year, and several declined during the quarter. This decline in foreign currencies negatively impacted the US dollar value of the Funds’ non-US holdings. As you may know, the Value Fund and the International Value Fund use forward currency contracts to hedge their perceived exposure, to the extent practicable, to non-US currencies. Significant gains in the value of the Funds’ forward contracts helped to considerably soften much of the dilution in total return due to poor currency translations during the calendar year and quarter, and helped to propel our flagship International Value Fund’s returns well ahead of the unhedged MSCI EAFE Index for the quarter and year. And, as you can see from the following performance ranking chart, the International Value Fund’s hedging policy helped, in part, to boost peer group performance comparisons. For the 4th quarter and calendar year periods ending December 31, the Fund ranked in top 5% and 16% of the Morningstar universe of Foreign Large Value funds. Peer group comparisons for longer measurement periods are also quite favorable.

Corporate actions in a few of the Funds’ portfolio holdings also had a significant positive impact on 4th quarter results in the Funds. La Bank Postale announced a tender offer during the quarter for the remaining shares of the French life insurer, CNP Assurances, which it did not already own. CNP is one of our Funds’ longtime holdings, and the stock jumped up 36% on the news in late October. While the offer, in our view, was not at the company’s full intrinsic value, our intention is to tender the Funds’ shares. The Swedish industrial company, Trelleborg, which is held across all of our Funds, also jumped on the rumor that a Japanese rubber company had offered $2 billion for Trelleborg’s wheel systems business. The stock hit a record high 237 krona shortly after the initial media coverage. Our weighted average cost in Trelleborg shares across our Funds is roughly 118 krona. While Trelleborg has confirmed that external parties have shown an interest in acquiring their wheel systems business, the company has indicated that discussions are at an early stage. The Funds’ holdings of CNH Industrial also got a boost in the 4th quarter from the company’s plan to spin off its trucking and powertrain business, Iveco, early in 2022.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Portfolio activity during the quarter was relatively modest, and mostly on the sell side, taking advantage of the market’s advance to trim or sell positions that were trading at or above our estimates of their underlying intrinsic values. In terms of newly established positions, there were only two: Vertex Pharmaceutical, a US-based pharma company specializing in therapies for cystic fibrosis (Value Fund); and Johnson Electric ( HKSE:00179, Financial), a Japanese manufacturer of small electric motors, actuators, and pumps largely for the automotive industry (Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund). Both of these companies at purchase were trading at substantial discounts from our estimates of their underlying intrinsic values, and, in our view, are financially strong and well positioned for future growth. While there were very few newly established positions, we did add to a number of pre-existing positions across our Funds, including Alibaba, Lassonde, BASF, Intel and Rubis, among many others. Sales and trims during the quarter included Alten, Bystronic, Siemens, Carlisle, Diageo, Nestlé and Zurich Insurance, among others.

Vertex Pharmaceutical ( VRTX, Financial), which was purchased by the Tweedy, Browne Value Fund in mid-November 2021, is a biotechnology company that specializes in rare diseases/orphan drugs. The company’s current strength is in the treatment of cystic fibrosis, where its therapies are the gold standard of care globally. Analysts expect that Vertex will be able to maintain its dominant position in the treatment of this disease, which afflicts 83,000 people worldwide, largely due to the effectiveness of its therapies, the fact that patent expirations for its drugs are a long way off into the future (2030-2037), and the lack of effective competition. This affords Vertex pricing power for its drugs, as there are currently no good alternative therapies. Assuming the company receives complete international and pediatric approvals, Vertex’s portfolio of approved drugs would be eligible to treat 90% of the people who have this disease. Vertex’s therapies are also not one and done drugs, but rather start in early childhood and continue throughout the patient’s lifetime. The company’s strong cash flow, in our view, should support the company’s development of even better next generation drugs to treat cystic fibrosis as well as diversify its drug pipeline to treat other rare diseases. However, many of these treatments are on the horizon or are in their incipient stages of development.

In the quarter just prior to the Fund’s initial purchase of Vertex, knowledgeable insiders, including the company’s CEO and its lead independent director, purchased millions of dollars of the company’s stock at prices higher than we paid for the Fund’s shares. The company itself also repurchased approximately $642 million worth of its shares in the 3rd quarter at or around the same prices paid by the CEO and lead director ($195 per share). We estimate the company’s underlying intrinsic value to be in the range of $240 to $250 per share, and we believe that estimate is well supported by current, here-and-now cash flow, operating income and earnings per share. Morningstar and Goldman Sachs have valued the company at substantially higher prices than our estimate of $240 - $250 per share. The Fund’s weighted average cost in the stock is $187. At initial purchase, the company was trading at approximately 14 times current earnings, and 9.9 times enterprise value to earnings before interest and taxes.

ESG INITIATIVES

With respect to ESG issues that arose as a part of our research process during the quarter, two of the Funds’ portfolio holdings took notable steps to address environmental sustainability. In addition, we engaged with two other companies regarding capital allocation. BASF ( XTER:BAS, Financial), the large German chemical company, made a decision to carve out a business related to internal combustion engines and began investing significant amounts to develop a battery business. The company also committed to carbon reduction goals of net zero emissions by 2050. The CEO told us of the importance of this battery initiative in helping customers to meet their commitments to electromobility, but indicated the company will only make investments that have a visible return, making the company’s sustainability strategy more flexible and less risky in terms of profitability. In our view, this would appear to be a financially prudent step in reducing the company’s transition risk as the world continues to move toward a lower carbon economy, and should not compromise the compound of the company’s intrinsic value.

Another of our more recent Fund investments is Rubis ( XPAR:RUI, Financial), a French-listed business that distributes petroleum based products (gasoline and liquid petroleum gas "LPG") in the Caribbean and East Africa. We engaged with the company in the 4th quarter to get a clearer understanding of how Rubis was addressing its business’s environmental impact, and the possible negative implications that impact may have on Rubis’s stock price and value compound. We had questions about what appeared to be, according to Bloomberg, a weak track record relative to its peers, with respect to disclosing environmental information. Rubis representatives responded that they believed Bloomberg’s information was incomplete and some of it incorrect. They emphasized the company’s AA rating at MSCI and asked us to complete a survey to inform them of the ESG issues that are important to us. We completed and submitted the survey, and appreciate the company’s willingness to engage with us on this issue. We acknowledge that the company faces unusual environmental challenges from their operations in Africa and other emerging markets. For example, Rubis supplies LPG to consumers in East Africa for home heating and cooking. These consumers do not have access to renewable sources of power, natural gas pipelines or reliable electricity networks. The main alternatives to LPG for home cooking and heating include burning wood, dung or cardboard, which arguably produce more toxic emissions than that produced by cleaner gas-based fossil fuels. It is estimated that these non-fossil fuel based alternatives kill about 700,000 people per year in sub-Saharan Africa from indoor air pollution. Economic development can help Africa out of this unenviable position, but it also means Africans may require low cost fossil fuel in the nearer term to help pay for a more sustainable future. In addition, around quarter-end, Rubis announced a significant investment in a French solar power generation business whose efficacy we are currently studying. We will continue to monitor Rubis’s behavior with respect to these complex environmental impact issues, but for now feel they do not compromise the company’s ability to compound its intrinsic value over time. Furthermore, in our view the company’s discounted stock price more than compensates for these issues.

We also engaged with senior management at two of our Funds’ portfolio companies during the quarter to recommend that they consider repurchasing their companies’ shares, which were trading at significant discounts to our estimates of their underlying intrinsic values. We felt strongly that in each instance it was the right strategic move for the company from a capital allocation standpoint, and thus the right move for shareholders. One of the companies has decided to move forward with a share buyback plan while, at the other, we understand such a plan is under serious consideration. In both instances, given the estimated discount in their share prices, a share buyback would be significantly accretive to the company’s intrinsic value.

PORTFOLIO POSITIONING

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fund portfolios are generally composed, in our opinion, of a unique mosaic of some wonderful business franchises with what we view as more reliable and attractive growth rates, other companies that are average growers and more cyclical in character, and (except in the Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund, as noted further below) statistically-based “bargains” often trading at substantial discounts from our conservative estimates of their underlying intrinsic value. Also included in this segment of the portfolio are companies where knowledgeable insiders have purchased stock at or around prices the Funds have paid, and where the shares are trading at low prices in relation to earnings, book value, and/or operating income.

The “better business” component of our Fund portfolios consists of companies that have been long-term compounders, i.e. companies that, in our view, have exhibited demonstrable and durable competitive advantages that have allowed them to more consistently compound their underlying intrinsic values at above average rates over time. Current examples of this component of our Fund portfolios include Diageo, Nestlé, Alphabet (Google), Berkshire Hathaway, 3M, Safran, Johnson & Johnson, and Heineken, among a small group of others. In many instances, the Funds have owned shares in these businesses for 10 to 20 years or more. From time to time, when the shares of these companies trade at premiums to our estimate of their underlying intrinsic values, we will reduce or possibly eliminate the Funds’ positions. Conversely, when they trade at discounts to intrinsic value, we will often add to our positions. We tend to think of these businesses as akin to the types of publicly traded companies that Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) often purchase for Berkshire Hathaway.

We also uncover value in companies with more average levels of growth, and in companies whose businesses are more cyclical in nature. While these companies may not enjoy impregnable business franchises, they can often be purchased at larger discounts to our estimates of their intrinsic values. We seek to earn our return in these businesses through an arbitrage of the discount and often a more modest level of compounding over time. The anticipated holding periods for these businesses is often shorter (3-5 years). Current examples of these kinds of investments in our Funds include BASF, CNH Industrial, CK Hutchison, Industrias Bachoco, Autoliv, Krones, Trelleborg, Hang Lung Group, and Bank of America.

In addition, there is a component of the Funds’ portfolios that we have often referred to as the “underwriting” component, consisting of companies often trading at substantial discounts from our estimates of intrinsic value and companies where knowledgeable insiders are often purchasing stock at or around the prices the Funds pay for their shares. From time to time, we have been able to buy shares of companies, often small and micro-cap stocks, trading at discounts from net current asset value, a metric that proved to be particularly reliable for Benjamin Graham. These types of extreme discounts have been rarely available to us in recent years; however, when they do show up, we do not hesitate to buy them for the Funds. Independent research and our own indicates that corporate officers and directors who purchase their own companies’ shares often tend to beat the market. This has been particularly true when the shares the insider is buying are also trading at low prices in relation to earnings, book value, and/or operating income, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), and earningsbefore interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Empirically, this “underwriting” segment of the market (net current asset stocks and stocks with knowledgeable insider buys) has proven over time to be a “target rich” environment when it comes to investment opportunity. Investments in the underwriting component of our Fund portfolios are often made in smaller position sizes, what we think of as statistical bets, and take advantage of what Benjamin Graham described as the “law of large numbers.” There have been times in the past where one or more of our Funds have owned small interests in 10 to 20 or more of these companies. Given, in our view, the undervalued character of these opportunities, our research effort in these businesses is often more limited, and less qualitatively based. These investments are often sold after they revert to higher valuation multiples, and/or when insiders are selling shares. Current examples of these more statistically-based investments include Tesco, Vivo Energy, Alliance Global Group, Intel, Okamoto Industries, Samchully, and E-L Financial, among others.

While our Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund portfolio will at times hold what we believe to be better businesses, more average growers, and even cyclicals, it rarely has exposure to the more statistically-based underwriting component highlighted above. As you may know, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities that the Adviser believes to have above-average dividend yields and valuations that are reasonable. A number of these companies from time to time also buy back their own shares, producing a yield often referred to as “buyback yield.” This so called “buyback yield” consists of the percentage increase in earnings per share associated with the contraction in share count. Companies with this kind of attractive “shareholder yield,” i.e. dividend yield + buyback yield, have often been associated empirically with attractive total returns. Share buybacks are also value accretive to the remaining shareholders when the company’s shares are trading at a discount to their underlying intrinsic value. Current examples of the Fund’s investments in companies with attractive shareholder yields are Truist, Enterprise Products, US Bancorp, and BASF.

OUTLOOK

The last five years have been extraordinarily difficult for true value investors. Zero interest rate policies have a way of gumming up the pricing mechanism for risk assets. And on top of everything, value investors had to face the stay-at-home economy sparked by Covid-19, which added only insult to injury. It is no wonder that, with all the stimulus at the ready and extra time that investors had on their hands, speculation abounded. Big US-based tech stocks and their growth brethren were the overwhelming beneficiaries. Redemption, however, may finally be at hand for more price sensitive investors. As we mentioned earlier in this commentary, with inflation and interest rates on the rise, big US tech stocks and particularly more speculative tech stocks appear to be in full retreat, and the “great rotation” from US-based growth stocks towards more value oriented global equities appears to be accelerating. While it’s very early in the year, if this realignment holds and continues to gain momentum, price will once again matter in investing. It’s about time.

Thank you for investing with us. Stay well.

Roger R. de Bree, Frank H. Hawrylak, Jay Hill, Sean McDonald Thomas H. Shrager, John D. Spears, Robert Q. Wyckoff, Jr.

Investment Committee

Tweedy, Browne Company LLC

January 2022

