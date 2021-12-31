Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, American Woodmark Corp, Sells Ford Motor Co, Textron Inc, Morgan Stanley

insider
Just now
New York, NY, based Investment company Pzena Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, American Woodmark Corp, Gap Inc, Usana Health Sciences Inc, sells Ford Motor Co, Textron Inc, Morgan Stanley, Ryder System Inc, Triple-S Management Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pzena Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pzena Investment Management LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $26.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Richard Pzena 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+pzena/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Richard Pzena
  1. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 14,097,069 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 11,033,492 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38%
  3. Edison International (EIX) - 14,875,516 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  4. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 16,710,346 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  5. Lear Corp (LEA) - 5,162,131 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
New Purchase: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in American Woodmark Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.99 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 736,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $581.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19. The stock is now traded at around $181.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 41968.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,865,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,459,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gap Inc (GPS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Gap Inc by 178.47%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,780,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc by 365.62%. The purchase prices were between $92.48 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $92.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 445,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in MRC Global Inc by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $7.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,518,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Ambev SA by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $2.62 and $3.22, with an estimated average price of $2.87. The stock is now traded at around $2.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,402,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04.

Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $255.24 and $289, with an estimated average price of $273.95.

Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.

Sold Out: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36.

Sold Out: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Ziff Davis Inc. The sale prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37.

Reduced: Ford Motor Co (F)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 96.63%. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 816,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Textron Inc (TXT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Textron Inc by 29.47%. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 3,593,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 41.92%. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 1,018,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Ryder System Inc (R)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Ryder System Inc by 34.61%. The sale prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 1,111,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Triple-S Management Corp (GTS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Triple-S Management Corp by 44.67%. The sale prices were between $34.97 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $35.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 924,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc by 36.88%. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $5.07, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Pzena Investment Management LLC still held 8,290,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.



