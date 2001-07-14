American Woodmark Adds Latasha Akoma at GENNX360 Capital Partners to Board of Directors

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD), a leading supplier of cabinetry to the new construction and remodeling industries, today announced that Latasha Akoma has joined its board of directors.

Ms. Akoma currently serves as Operating Partner and Chief Compliance Officer at GENNX360, a leading private equity firm that specializes in middle market companies and operations specialists.

Previously, Akoma held several executive leadership positions at Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC). She joined HDMC as the Director of Operations in 2009, responsible for vehicle assembly and materials management. In 2011, she was promoted to General Manager of Tomahawk Operations where she was responsible for two facilities, implementing a new labor agreement, lean manufacturing, and productivity and launching one of Harley-Davidson’s most significant motorcycle launches. Prior to joining Harley-Davidson, Akoma was a Senior Manager of Paint Operations at Chrysler (formerly DaimlerChrysler) where she held a variety of increasing senior leadership positions in operations and general management.

Akoma holds an M.B.A. from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, an M.S. in Engineering Management from the University of Michigan, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Energy & Robotics from Howard University.

Akoma’s experience in operations and manufacturing provides the board with a valuable perspective.

“We expect Latasha to immediately have a strong impact as part of the American Woodmark Board. Latasha’s deep and broad education and experience with manufacturing operations and supply chain management, together with her energy and enthusiasm, will further strengthen our Board and Company,” said Vance Tang, Chair of the Board for American Woodmark.

