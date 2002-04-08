Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (:HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.18 per share, payable on March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 25, 2022.



HII is a global engineering and defense technologies provider. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable a networked, all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.HII.com

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: www.twitter.com/wearehii

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearehii

Contact:



Brooke Hart (Media)

[email protected]

202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)

[email protected]

757-380-2104