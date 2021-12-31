Francisco Garcia Parames' Cobas Funds 4th-Quarter Commentary

Dear Investor:

In the fourth quarter the funds continued the positive performance we already observed in previous quarters, resulting in 2021 revaluations of +34.5% in our Interna-tional Portfolio and +20.9% in our Iberian Portfolio, both above their benchmarks.

However, we are not satisfied and believe that there is still some way to go to reach the target value of our funds, which is still 100% above NAV.

As we have explained before, our job is to increase this target value and wait patiently for the market to recognise it. When the market will recognise the value of our companies is beyond our control, and that is why we devote all our daily efforts to what we can control: the in-depth study of our businesses with the aim of continuing to increase the value of our portfolios.

This level of knowledge we have on the companies makes us confident that patience will pay off and we expect this to happen sooner rather than later, as the investment the-sis of our companies continues to move in the right direction.

This quarter we share our view on inflation, a topic that seems to concern many investors. We have been warning about it before, but now it has become a more obvious problem.

Now we will look at the current situation in the world’s major economies, our view on what has brought us to this point, and finish by explaining how our portfolios are structured to cope with an inflationary environment.

WHERE WE STAND?

At the beginning of 2021, the world’s major central banks communicated that inflation was going to be a temporary phenomenon. Given this message, much of the market concluded that price increases would normalise within a few months and that central banks would therefore not have to raise interest rates or end their ultra-expansionary monetary policies.

In line with this reasoning that things were not going to change, the main assets that had been performing well over the last few years, such as fixed income and growth companies, obtained good returns during the year. Thus, the timid rotation from growth to value companies, which started with the announcement of the Covid-19 vaccines at the end of 2020, was not completed in 2021.

However, the data reported over the last few months have raised alarm bells, as they seem to indicate a structural rather than a temporary problem. Central bankers have changed their tune, and there now seems to be some consensus that inflation is not going to disappear in the short term.

So much so that many of them have already raised official interest rates, and others are planning several hikes during 2022 to try to curb the rise in prices. This increase has reached the highest levels seen over the last 40 years, with inflation at 7% in the US in December, 5.7% in Ger-many, 5.4% in the UK and 6.5% in Spain, to name but a few examples.

THE CAUSES

Although it is risky to try to simplify such complex economic phenomena as inflation, we believe that there is one main reason that has led to the current situation: the growth of the overall money supply, i.e. the total amount of money in the economy. The cause of this increase is due to the excessively lax monetary policies that central banks have pursued since the economic crisis of 2009, and which have been aggravated by the emergence of the pandemic.

For example, since January 2020 the US Federal Reserve (FED), the world’s largest central bank, has increased its total assets by 110%, to 8.8 trillion dollars, or nearly 7 times the GDP of Spain.

This is coupled with expansionary fiscal policies, such as writing a cheque for $300 a week to every US citizen during the months of the pandemic (Friedman’s famous helicopter money).

Much the same has been done by other central banks and governments around the world, to a greater or lesser extent. What does all this mean? In simplified form, a very large injection of newly created money into the world economy. The Austrian School of Economics teaches us that when money is created, sooner or later there will be a generalised rise in the prices of consumer goods and services, which is what we are seeing now. Although all prices tend to rise in general, some rise at a faster pace than others. This is the case, for example, for energy prices. We devoted our last two quarterly letters to explaining the reasons why oil and gas prices have risen (see 2Q2021 , see 3Q2021 ), which is ultimately due to a structu-ral imbalance between supply and demand, the origin of which stems from a lack of necessary investment in the sector over the last 5 years.

Another factor that has accelerated price growth has been the rapid revival of economies after the strict con-tainments during 2020. After several months of being confined to their homes, unable to consume goods and services in the same way as in the past, many people have increased their level of savings resulting in significant pent-up demand.

Added to this is the effect of the expansionary fiscal policies we have explained, which have allowed most workers to continue to receive their wages, at least partially, during the months they have been out of work.

Add to this other government subsidies to the public, and the overall result has been a reasonably stable level of income and a reduction in consumption because of confinement, leading to an increase in savings and potential pent-up demand.

When most of the restrictions have been lifted, this pent-up demand for goods and, above all, services have suddenly returned and supply has not been able to keep pace with growth, creating major bottlenecks in the global economic fabric. Every day we see examples of these bottle-necks in the press, such as the lack of microchips to manufacture cars, or the long queues of cargo ships waiting to unload containers in the main commercial ports.

TEMPORARY OR STRUCTURAL?

At Cobas AM we do not invest based on our view of the ma-croeconomy. No one has a crystal ball, and it is impossible to know with certainty what will happen in the economy and markets in the future. However, it does seem impor-tant to have a view on what is happening to be prepared for what may happen. We believe that there are some com-pelling reasons why inflation is not going to be transitory.

The expansionary monetary policies of central banks continue, and if official interest rates remain at around 0% and sovereign bonds are bought (quantitative easing), more fuel will continue to be added to the fire, laying the foundations for lasting inflation over time. Bottlenecks along the entire value chain have not yet been resolved and there are signs that they will remain in place in the short term. Moreover, Covid-19 is fully in force and the restrictions applied in some countries continue to impact the rest of the world economy. Particularly relevant is the case of China, the world’s factory, where the government has adopted a zero-contagion policy, so that at the slightest warning of a contagion, entire cities are confined and factories are closed, as recently happened in the city of Tianjin.

We are also seeing an increase in workers’ wages, albeit with some differences between countries. In the United States, where unemployment is very low, managers are being forced to raise wages to attract labour to their com-panies. Very recently we have read how the top managers of JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, two of the largest banks in the country and in the world, have raised staff costs by double digits, squeezing their companies’ mar-gins. It seems inevitable that as the prices of basic goods and services, such as food and electricity, rise, companies will have to increase the wages of their workers to meet the higher cost of living. When this happens, it is then very difficult to bring wages down again, so firms’ costs increase structurally, and this tends to be passed on to the prices of products and services.

A common explanation being given to justify the rise in inflation is that it is almost all due to rising energy prices and that when gas, oil and electricity prices normalise then inflation will come down.

Although it is true that at first the most relevant impact came from the energy and fuel side, the latest published data show that there is already significant inflation in segments as important for the economy as food, housing, and transport. But more importantly, we do not believe that energy prices will fall in the short term. If the price of gas, oil or coal stays high, this generates a cost increase that spreads across the whole industry. Just look at the most widely used basic materials segment, such as copper, cement, or aluminium, where energy (be it electricity, fuels or inputs) accounts for around 50% of the cost of the final product.

HOW PREPARED ARE OUR PORTFOLIOS?

In an inflationary environment, it is best to own real assets, which will reasonably maintain their purchasing power, and more specifically company shares. Within equities, we believe that good businesses that generate cash flows today and are trading at a discount to their estimated real value, i.e. value companies, are more attractive. In contrast to these, there are other so-called growth companies, where most of the value lies in the estimated cash flows that these companies will generate in the distant future. In an inflationary period, future earnings lose value compared to present earnings, increasing the attractiveness of value companies compared to growth companies. Historically, and as a rule value stocks have generally performed well in inflationary periods.

We believe that our portfolios are prepared for a more prolonged inflation scenario, or even a potential stagflation scenario - economic stagnation and inflation - that could occur if the world’s major economies go into recession.

While it may seem far-fetched, we should not forget that the last four major periods of sustained high inflation have been followed by periods of economic recession: after the 2008 financial crisis and in the early 1990s, 1980s and 1970s.

The protection of our portfolios is concentrated in three main groups of companies.

Firstly, those related to the commodities and energy sec-tor, which have a natural hedge against inflation, as the product or service sold tends to adjust automatically with rising prices. Secondly, companies with the ability to pass on inflation to their customers, either because they enjoy competitive advantages or because they are fully or partially protected by contracts.

Finally, defensive businesses that should perform well in almost any economic scenario. any type of economic scenario.

For the reasons explained above, at Cobas AM we are confident in the strength of our portfolios and at the same time we continue to identify interesting investment opportunities. We would like to thank you once again for your confidence for the trust you have placed in us.

Our portfolios

At Cobas AM we manage three portfolios: the International Portfolio, which invests in companies worldwide exclu-ding those listed in Spain and Portugal; the Iberian Portfo-lio, which invests in companies listed in Spain and Portugal or have their core operations in the Iberian Peninsula; and the Large Companies Portfolio, which invests in companies listed in Spain and Portugal or have their core operations in the Iberian Peninsula, and, finally, the Large Companies Portfolio, which invests in companies at a global level and in which at least 70% are companies with a market capitalisa-tion of more than 4 billion in market capitalisation.

These three portfolios are used to construct the various equity funds we manage on 31 December 2021. We would like to remind you that the value of our funds is based on internal estimates and Cobas AM does not guarantee that their calculation is correct or that they will be achieved. In-vestments are made in securities that the managers believe to be undervalued. However, there is no guarantee that these securities are actually undervalued or, if they are, that their prices will perform in the way that the managers expect.

International Portfolio

During the fourth quarter of 2021 our International Portfolio returned1 -1.5% versus a return of +7.7% for its benchmark, the MSCI Europe Total Return Net. The overall result for 2021 for the Cobas International FI is a return of +34.5% versus a benchmark return of +25.1%. Since the Cobas Internacional FI began investing in equities in mid-March 2017 it has returned -14.4%, while its benchmark has returned +44.5% for the same period.

During the fourth quarter we made few changes to the International Portfolio in terms of purchases and sales. We exited Teekay LNG, SOL Spa and OCI, which in September had a combined weighting below 6%, and entered:

-Equinox Gold ( EQX, Financial), gold miner.

-Energean ( LSE:ENOG, Financial), an oil and gas producer.

-TGS ASA ( OSL:TGS, Financial), provider of geological information to the oil and gas industry.

-VTech ( HKSE:00303, Financial), producer of computers and educational toys for children and landline telephony devices.

-AVIO Spa ( MIL:AVIO, Financial), space propulsion engineering.

All these companies at the end of December had a combined weight of slightly more than 5%. In the rest of the portfolio the most important movements were on the buy side Curry’s (ex-Dixons) and Babcock International, while on the sell side Maire Tecnimont and OVS.

During the fourth quarter we increased the target value of the International Portfolio by 3% to €198/share, which implies that the upside potential1 stands at 131%.

Obviously, because of this potential and the confidence in the portfolio, we are invested at 98%, close to the legal maximum allowed. Overall, the portfolio trades at an estimated PER1 2022 of 6.3x versus 15.4x its benchmark and has a ROCE1 of 31%, but if we look at the ROCE1 excluding shipping and commodity companies, we are close to 41%, which shows the quality of the portfolio.

Iberian Portfolio

The Iberian Portfolio’s net asset value performance in the fourth quarter of 2021 was +0.5% compared to +0.8% for its benchmark. The overall result for 2021 for the Cobas Iberia FI was a return1 of +20.9% versus a return of +12.0% for the benchmark. If we extend the comparison period from when we started investing in equities to the end of December 2021, it returned -4.4%, while its benchmark returned +13.9% for the same period.

During the fourth quarter we made few changes in terms of portfolio purchases and sales. We exited Corp. Fin. Alba, Mota Engil and Global Dominion ( XMAD:DOM, Financial) which at the end of September had a combined weight of close to 3% and we have entered ENCE, CAF, Mediaset España ( XMAD:TL5, Financial), Almirall and Catalana Occidente, all of which are “old acquaintances” of Cobas and at the end of December had a combined weight of slightly more than 6%. In the rest of the portfolio the most important movements were on the buy side Elecnor and Inmobiliaria del Sur, while on the sell side Atalaya ( LSE:ATYM, Financial) and Indra.

During the quarter we increased the target value of the Iberian Portfolio by nearly 3% to €217/share, bringing the potential1 for appreciation to 127%.

We are 98% invested in the Iberian Portfolio, and the portfolio trades at an estimated P/E 20221 of 7.0x versus 14.3x its benchmark and has a ROCE1 of 29%.

Large Cap Portfolio

During the fourth quarter of 2021 our Large Cap Portfolio returned1 -1.8% versus +9.8% for the benchmark index, the MSCI World Net. The overall result for 2021 for the Cobas Grandes Compañías FI was a return of +23.6% versus a benchmark return of +31.1%. Since the Cobas Grandes Compañías FI C began investing in equities at the beginning of April 2017, the fund has returned -17.5%. In that period the benchmark index appreciated +76.7%.

Over the last quarter we have barely rotated the Large Cap portfolio. We exited Mapfre and Teekay LNG, which at the end of September had a combined weighting of just under 4%, and we entered the following companies:

-Bayer AG ( XTER:BAYN, Financial), pharmaceuticals.

-Lyondellbasell (LYB), one of the world’s largest plastics, chemicals, and refining companies

-Wilhelmsen Holding (OSL:WWI), world leader sea carrier of cars, and heavy machinery. We recently talked about it in our youtube channel. Watch vídeo

All these companies had a combined weight of close to 4% at the end of December. In the rest of the portfolio the most important movements were: on the buy side Samsung C&T and Golar, while on the sell side Maire Tecnimont and Inpex.

During the quarter, the target value of the Large Cap Port-folio increased by 4% to €188/share, representing an upside of 128%.

We are 97% invested in the Large Cap Portfolio. Overall, the portfolio1 trades at an estimated 2022 P/E1 of 6.7x versus 19.5x its benchmark and has a ROCE1 of 32%.