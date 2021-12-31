Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Dollar General Corp, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Citigroup Inc, Illumina Inc

- New Purchases: FDX, CSGP, TMO,
- Added Positions: ATVI, DG, HCSG, ALL, REGN, AON, GOOGL, WSO, OI, PGR, LMT, SPOT, TPL, ROK, MMM, INTU, ICE, EMN, CARR,
- Reduced Positions: IFF,
- Sold Out: C, ILMN, DHI, MTCH, CRM, LEN.B, TWTR, PYPL, ROP, IAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tom Gayner
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,715,741 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,114 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,531,971 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 137,493 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio.
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 920,000 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $594.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 453,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 87.25%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $202.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 69,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc by 33.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,128,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 623.64%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $122.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: O-I Glass Inc (OI)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in O-I Glass Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $544.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN.B)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $75.96 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81.Reduced: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp reduced to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 71.78%. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp still held 23,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
