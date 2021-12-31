Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Dollar General Corp, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Citigroup Inc, Illumina Inc

2 days ago
Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Dollar General Corp, Healthcare Services Group Inc, FedEx Corp, Allstate Corp, sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Citigroup Inc, Illumina Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp owns 118 stocks with a total value of $8.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tom Gayner 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tom+gayner/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tom Gayner
  1. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,715,741 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,114 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio.
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,531,971 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 137,493 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 920,000 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $594.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 453,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 87.25%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $202.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 69,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc by 33.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,128,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 623.64%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $122.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: O-I Glass Inc (OI)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in O-I Glass Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $544.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN.B)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $75.96 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81.

Reduced: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp reduced to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 71.78%. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp still held 23,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



