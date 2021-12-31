Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Sells SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Accenture PLC, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: BACPL.PFD, ICLN, XOM, BIZD, MGK, GIS, LIN,
- Added Positions: DGRO, MSFT, FNDE, DUK, IVV, FSK, IUSG, DLN, GOOGL, IEFA, VB,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, CNRG, ACN, AMZN, MBB, UNH, ADP, DG, HD, AAPL, UNP, XEL, TSCO, VZ, KMB, PEP, FDX,
- Sold Out: ABBV, LOW, NKE, SHW, SBUX, ZTS, MA, SPGI, MDT, TXN, CDW, PM, JPM, EL, FDS, PAYX, TPX, ASML,
For the details of Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seven+springs+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 885,038 shares, 22.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 205,417 shares, 21.54% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 324,606 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 90,747 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 266,678 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1389.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 41,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $17.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $235.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 379.68%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $305.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.Reduced: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 72.11%. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $111.92, with an estimated average price of $99.94. The stock is now traded at around $77.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC still held 3,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 48.59%. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $347.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC still held 2,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 35.53%. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $483.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC still held 1,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 25.59%. The sale prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC still held 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 30.04%. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $202.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC still held 2,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC keeps buying