Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Sells SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Accenture PLC, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Duke Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Accenture PLC, AbbVie Inc, Lowe's Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seven+springs+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 885,038 shares, 22.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% Cigna Corp (CI) - 205,417 shares, 21.54% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 324,606 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 90,747 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 266,678 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1389.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 41,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $17.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $235.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 379.68%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $305.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 72.11%. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $111.92, with an estimated average price of $99.94. The stock is now traded at around $77.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC still held 3,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 48.59%. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $347.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC still held 2,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 35.53%. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $483.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC still held 1,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 25.59%. The sale prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC still held 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 30.04%. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $202.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Seven Springs Wealth Group, LLC still held 2,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.