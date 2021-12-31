Otter Creek Advisors, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, TJX Inc, Azenta Inc, Sells Qorvo Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, BRP Group Inc

- New Purchases: DIS, TJX, AZTA, RH,
- Added Positions: ORCC, IESC, GOOGL, IMUX, RADI,
- Reduced Positions: BRP, ETWO, CLVT, ZBRA, HOLX, AMRC, ETN, PWR, J, LPLA, VRT, ADI, AVTR, LUV, NEP, OWL, JCI, IQV, BLL,
- Sold Out: QRVO, PYPL, TRMB, IT,
For the details of Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/otter+creek+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Otter Creek Advisors, LLC
- Rollins Inc (ROL) - 200,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
- Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR) - 37,500 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio.
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 119,236 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.07%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 30,000 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.
- BRP Group Inc (BRP) - 135,242 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.3%
Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Azenta Inc (AZTA)
Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Azenta Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 34,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RH (RH)
Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $404.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IES Holdings Inc (IESC)
Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IES Holdings Inc by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $45.68 and $55.2, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 63,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91.Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)
Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Otter Creek Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Otter Creek Advisors, LLC keeps buying