Otter Creek Advisors, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, TJX Inc, Azenta Inc, Sells Qorvo Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, BRP Group Inc

New Purchases: DIS, TJX, AZTA, RH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, TJX Inc, Azenta Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, RH, sells Qorvo Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, BRP Group Inc, Clarivate PLC, E2open Parent Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rollins Inc (ROL) - 200,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR) - 37,500 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 119,236 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.07% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 30,000 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. BRP Group Inc (BRP) - 135,242 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.3%

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Azenta Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 34,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $404.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IES Holdings Inc by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $45.68 and $55.2, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 63,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.