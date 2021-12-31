Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc Buys Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Belden Inc, Tapestry Inc, Sells Benchmark Electronics Inc, Netgear Inc, AutoZone Inc

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Belden Inc, Tapestry Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, TD Synnex Corp, sells Benchmark Electronics Inc, Netgear Inc, AutoZone Inc, 3M Co, Qorvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc owns 185 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,170 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,345 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 11,310 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 34,822 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 105,730 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Belden Inc (BDC)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Belden Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.85. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TD Synnex Corp (SNX)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in TD Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.4 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $108.93. The stock is now traded at around $104.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $453.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 48.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in HP Inc by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 45,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $25.68.

Sold Out: Netgear Inc (NTGR)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Netgear Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $29.73.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Sold Out: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.



