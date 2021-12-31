Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, ProShares Short QQQ, Pan American Silver Corp

For the details of MARLIN SAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marlin+sams+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MARLIN SAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 1,000,000 shares, 39.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.67%
- VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) - 800,000 shares, 31.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1500.00%
- ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) - 1,000,000 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 400,000 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 400,000 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.2%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.41%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.8%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
