Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, ProShares Short QQQ, Pan American Silver Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kirkland Lake Gold, ProShares Short QQQ, Pan American Silver Corp, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc owns 6 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 1,000,000 shares, 39.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.67% VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) - 800,000 shares, 31.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1500.00% ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) - 1,000,000 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 400,000 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 400,000 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%

Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.2%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.41%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marlin Sams Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.8%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.