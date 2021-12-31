Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Aon PLC

insider
2021-12-31
North Liberty, IA, based Investment company Hills Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, General Electric Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Aon PLC, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hills Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Hills Bank & Trust Co owns 261 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HILLS BANK & TRUST CO
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 239,370 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 102,594 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,990 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,349 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 127,736 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UBS AG London Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 19/06/2024 U (FBGX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 19/06/2024 U. The purchase prices were between $688.41 and $887.26, with an estimated average price of $820.94. The stock is now traded at around $680.368600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (IIGV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 638.45%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.81 and $56.53, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 39,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 224.74%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $412.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 95.55%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $513.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $162.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Okta Inc by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $188.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $38.22 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $44.98.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.



