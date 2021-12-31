Retirement Income Solutions, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

- New Purchases: SUSA, SPEM, VNQ, ICLN, NUMV, XLU, DIA, PSEP, VEU, PFE, PJUL, VBK, VYM, DHR, VWO,
- Added Positions: IVV, IJH, SPLG, SPMD, SPYX, IWF, SPY, ACWI, PAPR, POCT, DSI, XLF, JPM, IWM, XSW, VOO, HON, MSFT, PNQI, IWP, PEP, JNJ, IBM, F, IWS, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: IWD, SPYV, GLDM, SPYG, EEMA, GLD, IVE, VUG, EFA, EEM, BSCO, PBW, BSCP, DBEF, LLY, DTE, CL, HBAN, AAPL, LRCX, INTC, VB,
- Sold Out: MINT, LMBS, T,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 186,750 shares, 25.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.50%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 96,714 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 138,621 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.50%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 67,149 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.69%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 337,455 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.71%
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $97.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $450.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 186,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 70.50%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 138,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 337,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 257,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 41.07%. The purchase prices were between $105.64 and $118.33, with an estimated average price of $113.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 100,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
