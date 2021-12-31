HCR Wealth Advisors Buys NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Bausch Health Inc

New Purchases: HACK, OTLY, MDLZ, VLUE, BLL, BLK, ED, NOC, SHW, UAL, UPS, MDY, XLP, SRTS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Bausch Health Inc, , Rio Tinto PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HCR Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, HCR Wealth Advisors owns 201 stocks with a total value of $645 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 597,195 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 586,574 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 177,979 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 320,004 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,459 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.9 and $67.76, with an estimated average price of $63.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $93.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 96.92%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.44%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $515.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 255.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.78%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $450.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $38.22 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $44.98.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.