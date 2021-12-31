HCR Wealth Advisors Buys NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Bausch Health Inc

- New Purchases: HACK, OTLY, MDLZ, VLUE, BLL, BLK, ED, NOC, SHW, UAL, UPS, MDY, XLP, SRTS,
- Added Positions: VUG, NVDA, VGT, PANW, PYPL, MSFT, AMZN, TIP, IVV, MRVL, FIXD, VXF, PFF, SHYG, IEF, BOND, LYFT, ZBH, PAYC, BMRA, CVX, SPY, XOM, ISRG, MOAT, PG, IEFA, WMT, FDN, KO, DFAS, VOO, CAT, ATVI, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: XLE, VHT, VYM, AAPL, RKT, GLD, AN, FB, FPE, GOOGL, TBF, LQD, C, REMX, ABBV, MA, V, TSLA, GDX, AMT, NKE, MS, BA, BABA, COST, IYW, IWD, IWF, AWK, IYR, MOS, EPAM, MINT, CMF, BAB, FV, TGT, AMLP, ZTS, GOOG, SPLV, AWR, AZO, BMY, CVS, SCHW, CME, CHD, CLX, COP, ECL, NEE, LHX, HON, ICE, MCD, MEOH, PSA, SCI, TMO, USB, MYC, XLV, ITA, PHO, MO, IAI, BLOK, ARKK, AIEQ, AGG, PLTR, DSL, PSX, PM, PTY, RTX, CRM, OLN, MKC, BAC, AEE,
- Sold Out: BHC, COR, RIO, OIH, FINX, IEMG, IYH, TNXP, NAKD, ORTX,
For the details of HCR Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hcr+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HCR Wealth Advisors
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 597,195 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 586,574 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 177,979 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88%
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 320,004 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,459 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.9 and $67.76, with an estimated average price of $63.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $93.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 96.92%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.44%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $515.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 255.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.78%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $450.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75.Sold Out: (COR)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $38.22 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $44.98.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.
