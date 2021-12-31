Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys Viatris Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells Antero Resources Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Anglogold Ashanti

New Purchases: GOLD, BABA, VAL, INTC, OCN, VIAC, GLPG, NOV, T, AGI, TDW, BIIB, ESPR, MSOS, EDU, EGO, STNE, PVG, DNOW, CHK, SQ, AUY, DISCA, ZM, VEON, GPOR, NBEV, NGD,

GOLD, BABA, VAL, INTC, OCN, VIAC, GLPG, NOV, T, AGI, TDW, BIIB, ESPR, MSOS, EDU, EGO, STNE, PVG, DNOW, CHK, SQ, AUY, DISCA, ZM, VEON, GPOR, NBEV, NGD, Added Positions: VTRS, FTI, FET,

VTRS, FTI, FET, Reduced Positions: BG, VNTR,

BG, VNTR, Sold Out: AR, DVN, AU, RRC, OW0A, APA, AZO, CRK, SWN, ERF, BHC, LPI, GE, SD, TROX, LGF.A, FBP, INO, CEIX, CDEV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Viatris Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Barrick Gold Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Valaris, sells Antero Resources Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Anglogold Ashanti, Range Resources Corp, Ocwen Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monaco Asset Management SAM. As of 2021Q4, Monaco Asset Management SAM owns 41 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monaco Asset Management SAM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monaco+asset+management+sam/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 410,000 shares, 48.46% of the total portfolio. Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 3,125,906 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.34% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 26,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 2,825,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1037.70% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 695,000 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. New Position

Monaco Asset Management SAM initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 695,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monaco Asset Management SAM initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monaco Asset Management SAM initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 248,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monaco Asset Management SAM initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monaco Asset Management SAM initiated holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.76 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $33.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 142,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monaco Asset Management SAM initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monaco Asset Management SAM added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 83.34%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 3,125,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monaco Asset Management SAM added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 1037.70%. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 2,825,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monaco Asset Management SAM added to a holding in Forum Energy Technologies Inc by 99.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 221,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monaco Asset Management SAM sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93.

Monaco Asset Management SAM sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Monaco Asset Management SAM sold out a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $19.55.

Monaco Asset Management SAM sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48.

Monaco Asset Management SAM sold out a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Monaco Asset Management SAM sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64.