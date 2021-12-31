Heron Financial Group, Llc Buys Bank of America Corp, M&T Bank Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Moderna Inc, Plexus Corp, eBay Inc

- New Purchases: BAC, MTB, AMD, CMI, TRV, FB, ARW, CAH,
- Added Positions: IWP, IWO, NVDA, EFAV, IVV, VB, IWR, JPEM, VYM, VOO, VUG, TMUS, IBM, MA, NFLX, NEE, GOOG, INTC, PYPL, VZ, GPC, MSFT, JNJ, DUK, DTE, CMC, CVS, BDX, AMAT, ADBE, AMGN, BIV, SJM, GOOGL, FDX, EMR, ETN, CAT, ADI, NKE, IEMG, MRK, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: RUN, INTU, JPM, MS, SON, PFF, PGR, PSX, PIE, SEE, PFE, VLO, AVGO, MPC, ORAN, CACI, WMB, UNH, HDV, PAG, QCOM, UL, TGT, SYK, T, PG, MMC, FISV, CVX, BIIB, MCD, LOW, MDLZ, DEO, DTM, IJR, BMY,
- Sold Out: MRNA, PLXS, EBAY, DB,
These are the top 5 holdings of HERON FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 32,751 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,463 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 80,185 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 115,039 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 104,953 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $179.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $123.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $228.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 953 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $450.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Plexus Corp (PLXS)
Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Plexus Corp. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $97.73, with an estimated average price of $92.35.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.Sold Out: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75.
