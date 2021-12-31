Sander Capital Advisors Inc Buys Cloudflare Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Planet Green Holdings Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: NET, NVDA, AMD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cloudflare Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Accenture PLC, sells Planet Green Holdings Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Sander Capital Advisors Inc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 214,713 shares, 29.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 87,991 shares, 20.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,547 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09% Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 73,215 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 23,638 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 112,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 39,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $123.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 180.65%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2860.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 3,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 134.30%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $347.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Planet Green Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $0.92 and $1.53, with an estimated average price of $1.23.