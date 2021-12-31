Sound Shore Management Inc Buys PACCAR Inc, Organon, Pfizer Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Comcast Corp, Bank of America Corp

- Added Positions: PCAR, OGN, PFE, MGA, CAG, ELAN, IP, PRGO, VNT, XRAY, Y, CI, ST, FLEX,
- Reduced Positions: FISV, LEN, BAC, VZ, GOOGL, WAB, ANTM, VST, RNR, ORCL, SIVB, COF, MRK, CTRA, WFC, BRK.B, NXPI,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, SLVM,
For the details of SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+shore+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 7,117,469 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 8,608,400 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 655,051 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,954,471 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 2,312,985 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.20%
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,316,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Organon & Co (OGN)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Organon & Co by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,814,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,312,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,365,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,943,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,255,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC . Also check out:
1. SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying