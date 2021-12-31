Sound Shore Management Inc Buys PACCAR Inc, Organon, Pfizer Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Comcast Corp, Bank of America Corp

Added Positions: PCAR, OGN, PFE, MGA, CAG, ELAN, IP, PRGO, VNT, XRAY, Y, CI, ST, FLEX,

Investment company Sound Shore Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys PACCAR Inc, Organon, Pfizer Inc, Magna International Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Comcast Corp, Bank of America Corp, Lennar Corp, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Shore Management Inc . As of 2021Q4, Sound Shore Management Inc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vistra Corp (VST) - 7,117,469 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 8,608,400 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% Cigna Corp (CI) - 655,051 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,954,471 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 2,312,985 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.20%

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,316,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Organon & Co by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,814,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,312,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,365,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,943,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,255,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.