Souders Financial Advisors Buys Mondelez International Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, CVS Health Corp, Intel Corp

Investment company Souders Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Mondelez International Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Visa Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, CVS Health Corp, Intel Corp, 3M Co, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Souders Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Souders Financial Advisors owns 136 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Souders Financial Advisors
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 57,485 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 309,641 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 96,277 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,549 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 116,431 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $113.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 25,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $137.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 19,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 189,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 352.31%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 163.24%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Nike Inc by 55.41%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.



