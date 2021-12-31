Souders Financial Advisors Buys Mondelez International Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, CVS Health Corp, Intel Corp

New Purchases: MDLZ, FIS, EA, MPC, ACWI, IVT, LMT,

MDLZ, FIS, EA, MPC, ACWI, IVT, LMT, Added Positions: JPST, VOO, V, SCHD, PYPL, SCHZ, CSCO, HD, NKE, AGG, FB, DOCU, JPM, TSM, SHOP, MINT, SCHG, SCHA, SCHB, CCI, SCHF, VIG, SCHE, ATVI, CMCSA, SCHM, IJR, BSCO, HON, CRWD, CAT, CVX, CME, BSCM, BSCN, UNH, ADBE, GS, MCD, DIVO, QQQ, UPST, VB, AMZN, APD, CSX, HLT, DUK, GILD, YUM, ICE, NFLX, WMT, NSC, NOC, SPY, KLAC, DOW, BSCQ, BSCP, ASML, BUD, DG, LMND, RDFN, QCOM, DIS, SPGI, LLY, EW, AZN,

JPST, VOO, V, SCHD, PYPL, SCHZ, CSCO, HD, NKE, AGG, FB, DOCU, JPM, TSM, SHOP, MINT, SCHG, SCHA, SCHB, CCI, SCHF, VIG, SCHE, ATVI, CMCSA, SCHM, IJR, BSCO, HON, CRWD, CAT, CVX, CME, BSCM, BSCN, UNH, ADBE, GS, MCD, DIVO, QQQ, UPST, VB, AMZN, APD, CSX, HLT, DUK, GILD, YUM, ICE, NFLX, WMT, NSC, NOC, SPY, KLAC, DOW, BSCQ, BSCP, ASML, BUD, DG, LMND, RDFN, QCOM, DIS, SPGI, LLY, EW, AZN, Reduced Positions: VZ, CVS, INTC, BAC, GOOG, JNJ, NEM, AAPL, PG, GOOGL, MSFT, SGEN, AVGO, SHW, NVO, EL, OSH, DKNG, CLX, PEP, ABNB, CNXC, AZEK, FSK, TSLA, COP, XOM, ABBV, BA, MELI, XHR, USB, TMO, LOW, VTI,

VZ, CVS, INTC, BAC, GOOG, JNJ, NEM, AAPL, PG, GOOGL, MSFT, SGEN, AVGO, SHW, NVO, EL, OSH, DKNG, CLX, PEP, ABNB, CNXC, AZEK, FSK, TSLA, COP, XOM, ABBV, BA, MELI, XHR, USB, TMO, LOW, VTI, Sold Out: MMM, MDT, ALLO, PTON, T, DFS, SIRI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mondelez International Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Visa Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, CVS Health Corp, Intel Corp, 3M Co, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Souders Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Souders Financial Advisors owns 136 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Souders Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/souders+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 57,485 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 309,641 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 96,277 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,549 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 116,431 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $113.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 25,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $137.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 19,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 189,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 352.31%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 163.24%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Nike Inc by 55.41%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $359.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.